Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. (2nd from left), of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity views the 51 loose firearms during the launching of Small and Light Weapons Project Thursday, 12 June, at the 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade. MindaNews photo by RICHEL UMEL

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 13 June) – A total of 51 loose firearms were turned over by the provincial government of Lanao del Norte to Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), in a symbolic ceremony timed with the 127th Independence Day celebration.

The turnover took place at the 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade.

Brigade commander BGen Anthon G. Abrina said the firearms were surrendered to the 4th Mechanized Infantry “Kalasag” Battalion, 5th Mechanized Infantry “Kaagapay” Battalion and the LGUs this year in Lanao del Norte.

In a media interview, Galvez said that under the Small and Light Weapons Project of OPAPRU the LGUs were encouraged to submit their proposals for sustainable livelihood projects for the individuals who owned the loose firearms.

He said they have discouraged cash incentives for the surrender of loose firearms but opted instead for sustainable livelihoods through the Payapang Masaganang Pamayanan or Pamana program based on the plan and capability of each beneficiary.

The government launched Pamana in 2011 in support to its peace efforts.

Galvez said that in other areas of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front preferred financial assistance for the education of their children.

He said each scholar received P200,000 good for four semesters, and some of them were enrolled in Mindanao State University in Marawi City. (Richel Umel/MindaNews)