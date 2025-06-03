ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 16 June) – Mindanawon candidates won three of four major awards in the Binibining Pilipinas 2025 Grand Coronation Night on Sunday, June 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Katrina Anne C. Johnson of Davao province was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2025, Annabelle Mae McDonnell of Iligan City won Bb Pilipinas Globe 2025 and Kathleen Enid Espenido of Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte was declared Binibining Pilipinas 2025 2nd runner-up. Dalia Varde Khattab of Las Piñas was named 1st Runner-Up, bagging both Best in Swimsuit and Bb. Urban Smiles awards.

A total of 34 candidates participated in the competition.

Queens from Mindanao (L to R): Kathleen Enid Espenido of Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte is Bb Pilipinas 2025 2nd runner-up; Annabelle Mae McDonnell of Iligan City is Bb Pilipinas Globe 2025; Katrina Anne C. Johnson of Davao province is Binibining Pilipinas International 2025; and Dalia Varde Khattab of Las Pinas is Bb Pilipinas 1st runner-up. Photo from Binibining Pilipinas website

Johnson, a licensed pharmacist from Davao Province, also won the Best in Evening Gown and Bb. Dunkin special awards. She is an advocate of animal rights and accessible healthcare. This was her second time to join the pageant, having placed 1st Runner-Up in the 2023 edition.

During the pageant, Johnson stressed the need to combat disinformation: “The best way to combat fake news is to educate people on how to discern information. We need to regulate and make our online communities safe spaces for everyone,” she said.

McDonnell, 25, a Filipino-British beauty queen from Iligan City, will represent the country in the international Miss Globe pageant. She also won the Miss Philippine Airlines special award.



Espenido of Siargao Island, a 21-year old model, won 2nd Runner-Up and the Bb. Pizza Hut special award. She is a Filipino-Australian who gained national attention as a housemate on the 10th season of Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity in 2022. Representing Siargao, she was affectionately dubbed the “Brave Island Girl.” She is an advocate of mental health awareness and youth empowerment.

For McDonnell, the crown is especially meaningful. “This is my gift to Iligan City, as promised,” she said, referring to the city’s 75th Araw ng Iligan celebration on June 16. The city is set to mark the milestone with a civic parade, floats, cultural dance competitions with Senator Bong Go as guest.

“Happy Araw ng Iligan! Wow, I get to represent Iligan one more time. This is such a great comeback,” McDonnell said in an interview with Iligan-based hairstylist Vanni Luague, who attended the coronation.

“I hope this shows that Iligan has young, beautiful, and competent women ready to shine on the national stage. Hopefully, we can rally again behind future Binibinis and beauty queens out there,” she added.

During the Q&A portion, McDonnell was asked about her thoughts on the viral video of a woman emerging from a drainage canal. She drew from her own life story to respond.

“I said to myself, I will not go hungry another night. When you hit rock bottom, don’t despair. Don’t make it your identity—use rock bottom as your launch pad. I’ve done exactly that. I sold bread, ukay-ukay clothes, and took on many side jobs just to survive and support my family. You can do it—as long as you believe in the beauty of your dreams,” she said.

McDonnell actively collaborates with Save the Children Philippines in promoting safe and supportive environments where every child is seen, heard, and protected.

A seasoned pageant veteran, McDonnell has built a strong track record. She was crowned Miss Iligan 2018, Miss Lanao del Norte 2019, Miss Kuyamis 2022, and was 2nd Runner-Up in Miss Millennial Philippines 2019. She also placed 1st Runner-Up in Miss Universe Philippines 2022, representing Misamis Oriental, and 1st Runner-Up in Miss Charm 2023 in Vietnam. In 2024, she was 3rd Runner-Up in Binibining Sindangan.

She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Consular and Diplomatic Affairs at De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde in Manila.

A graduate of La Salle Academy in Iligan City, she began her college education in 2019. While at Benilde, she also served as a feature writer for The Benildean, the university’s student publication. Currently, she works as a Special Operations Executive Assistant at the Iligan City Mayor’s Office, balancing public service with her academic and advocacy work.

Khattab, the 1st runner-up, bagged both Best in Swimsuit and Bb. Urban Smiles awards.

Other candidates who made it to the Top 14 were Jercy Raine Cruz (Makati), Joanne Marie Thornley (Pampanga), Alyssa Mildred Villarina (Rizal), Maria Andrea Endicio (Quezon), Francesca Beatriz Alvalajon (Aklan), Jemille Justine Zosa (Mandaluyong), Anna Carres De Mesa (Batangas), Maria Alexandra Mata (Tarlac), Jerimi Nuqui (Caloocan), and Mia Betina Golosino (Malabon).

Special awards were also given to Cruz as Bb. Playtime, Villarina as Manila Bulletin Readers’ Choice, and Cyril Reign Nulud as Bb. Friendship. Alvalajon won both Face of Binibini and Best in National Costume. (Violeta M. Gloria/MindaNews)