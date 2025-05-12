Voters in Bangsamoro Region facing dangers, says monitoring group

MindaNews / 12 May — How did the Bangsamoro Region vote so far?

As of noon of the 2025 elections, a monitoring group summed it this way: “Across all these areas, armed coercion, intimidation, and logistical breakdowns continue to threaten safe, free, and fair voting. As ballots are cast, voters face the stark choice between exercising their right to vote and preserving their personal safety.”

Election paraphernalia finally transported to polling centers in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte: Photo: KUTANGBATO NEWS

Boto Bangsamoro, the election monitoring project of the Climate Conflict Action and the Early Response Network, said in its Digest #3 issued Monday afternoon that since the start of the filing of candidacy in October 2024, it has already documented 239 deaths across the region.

Their election monitoring listed incidents in all areas of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (including Sulu, which not anymore part of BARMM) from 8 a.m. until 12 noon on election day itself:

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE

6:00 AM, voters push each other in queue while military personnel try to manage the crowd at Sultan Mandayan Elementary School in Bugasan Sur, Matanog. BEIs decided to transfer rooms because they could no longer control the crowd.

7:00 AM, desperate voters at Sultan Mandayan Elementary School in Bugasan Sur, Matanog broke classroom windows to access precinct.

8:30 AM, election paraphernalia from the municipal treasurer’s office of Datu Odin Sinsuat are yet to be sent to various voting centers. UBJP supporters barricaded the town hall demanding that police serve as electoral board instead of teachers.

9:09 AM, some ACMs malfunctioned at Kinimi Elementary School in Datu Blah Sinsuat.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR

6:30 AM, a firearm was confiscated in Mileb Elementary School in Rajah Buayan.

At around 7:00 AM, a group of men were arrested in Buluan because they were carrying grenades, firearms, and wooden clubs. They claimed that they were paid 1,500 pesos each.

7:30 AM, at least 15 men from General Santos City were arrested in the municipality of Buluan. They were suspected flying voters holding newly issued voters’ registration record when arrested.

8:20AM, AFP warning shots in Tukanakuden, Sultan sa Barongis dispersed a confrontation between supporters from opposing parties.

Between 8 to 9 AM, shouting and tension between supporters were recorded in Angkayamat, Sultan sa Barongis. A supporter from one party was assisting inside the precinct when an opposing party supporter insisted on assisting as well.

9:14 AM, supporters of the aspirant mayor and allies are seen carrying guns and grenades in Buluan.

9:30 AM, long distance gunshots were heard by voters in Sitio Guila-Guila, Brgy. Kuya, South Upi.

10AM, residents in Brgy. Lepak and Kabuling in Pandag were not able to vote due to clashes in the area.

10:30AM, tension was recorded in Brgy. Datalpandan, Guindulungan when a mayoral candidate checked on his poll watchers who were asked to leave the precincts.

10:52 AM, an incumbent politician reportedly caused tension in Datu Paglas. He only calmed down and left the area after a supporter of his opponent allegedly punched his vehicle.

Around 12 NN, tensions rose in Ampatuan which is a stronghold of one party. Several voters of an opposing party were blocked and were not able to vote.

COTABATO CITY

At 11:19 AM, five men in a pick-up truck were arrested this morning in front of Cotabato State University. They were carrying wooden clubs.

At 12:30 PM, there was a riot in Brgy. Poblacion 4 between supporters from opposing parties.

As of 9:00 AM, an incumbent barangay official in Brgy. Kalanganan 2 allegedly tore filled up ballot boxes of those voting for their political opponents.

SPECIAL GEOGRAPHIC AREAS (SGA)

8:20 AM, all the ACMs malfunctioned at Barangay Macabual, Tugunan. Voters who were in queue were in disarray.

9:35AM, delays in voting in Brgy. Buluan, Old Kaabakan were reported due to overheating of ACMs.

11:00AM, a riot ensued in Nabalawag due to flying voters.

LANAO DEL SUR

7:40AM, two deaths were recorded from a shooting incident in Barangay Rinabor, Bayang, Lanao del Sur. Victims include a candidate for municipal councilor and the brother of a barangay chairman. They were walking towards the Papandayan National High School when a gunman suddenly approached and shot them.

9:00 AM, the voting lines were slow and long in Butig. Only senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs) and pregnant women were given priority and allowed to enter the school to vote. Security was also tight at Butig National High School. Two helicopters continuously monitored the municipality.

9:30AM, supporters threw stones at the voting center in Sagonsongan. Many women voters were hit.

10:30AM, commotion at polling precincts were reported at Saguiaran, Lanao Del Sur.

11:50AM, a warning shot from security forces was heard from a polling precinct in Buadiposo Buntong.

12:00 NN, riots were reported in polling precincts in Sagonsongan in Marawi and Saguiaran. The riot in Sagonsongan reportedly erupted due to supporters attempting to delay the voting and a poll watcher being found in possession of a master list of poll watchers, a practice prohibited by COMELEC.

SULU

As of 9AM at a polling precinct in Parang, a fistfight between supporters of mayoral candidates was reported due to flying voters.

12:15 PM, tensions were reported in municipalities of Talipao, Panamao, Parang, and Pata in Sulu. In Pata municipality, a fistfight was recorded.

TAWI-TAWI