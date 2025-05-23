Screengrab from the now-deleted video on Rexboi TV Facebook page.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 23 May) — A vlogger has apologized for posting a video of an unidentified female runner on Facebook that drew criticisms as an act of sexual harassment.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, Rex Untalan, also known as RexBoi TV in his Facebook profile, admitted he recorded and uploaded a video depicting an unidentified woman runner running through Davao City Coastal Road last Tuesday, “without her knowledge or consent.”

“I understand that what I did was an invasion of her privacy, and it may have made her and others uncomfortable. That was never my intention, but I now recognize how inappropriate and disrespectful it was,” Untalan said.

The now-deleted 18-second video showed the female runner running with “Beautiful Girls” by American singers B.O.B. and Bruno Mars as background music.

In the last 10 seconds of the video, Untalan and his friends said “mga rape… manyakis! Mga manyakis tan-aw, hmmm (Rape…maniacs! Maniacs, watch, hmmm)!” while pointing a finger to the screen.

An independent running community called Davao Coastal Roadrunners also issued a statement on Thursday noon, saying the “disturbing” incident is completely “unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to everything we stand for.”

They added they do not tolerate any form of catcalling, sexual harassment, or disrespectful behavior within their community.

“Let this be a wake-up call: there is no place for harassment in our community. Running should empower, uplift, and bring people together—not make anyone feel unsafe or disrespected,” the group stated.

However, they did not say if they will file cases against Untalan. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)