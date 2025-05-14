Unabia and sons lose in Misamis Oriental

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 14 May) — Misamis Oriental Governor Peter Unabia (Lakas), who faced a backlash for his pre-election sexist remarks against nurses and anti-Maranao comments, and his two sons were defeated by their opponents in last Monday’s elections.

Gov. Peter Unabia. Photo from the MisOr-PIO Facebook page

Unabia’s statements elicited a sharp rebuke from the Commission on Elections Task Force on Safeguarding Against Fear and Exclusion in Elections who threatened him with disqualification for his sexist remarks on nurses and discriminating Maranaos, whom he accused as “terrorists” and “trouble makers.”

The incumbent governor apologized to the parents and nurses in Misamis Oriental for his remarks that only “beautiful women” are qualified to be in the nursing profession.

Unabia also met with an interfaith group led by Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Jose Bantan and Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI) Bishop Felixberto Calang to apologize for his discriminatory remarks against the Maranaos.

The Commission on Elections proclaimed Unabia’s opponent, former Misamis Oriental Representative Juliette Uy (National Unity Party) after she garnered 327,305 votes against the 235,023 votes of the governor.

Unabia’s two sons—reelectionist 1st District Rep. Christian Unabia and Joshua Unabia—also lost to their opponents. Only the youngest, Candy, won, as town mayor for Balingoan.

Rep. Christian Unabia lost to Karen Lagbas (NUP), while his younger brother Joshua was no match to incumbent Balingasag Mayor Alexis Quiña (NUP). (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)