Tension grips Maguindanao Norte town as UBJP supporters block ACM distribution

Hundreds of UBJP supporters block military trucks carrying ACMs for distribution in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte early Monday morning, 12 May 2025. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 12 May) – Tension gripped the municipal hall here early Monday morning after supporters of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), blocked the transport of automated counting machines (ACMs) to the different polling centers in the town.

Hundreds of UBJP supporters prevented the military trucks carrying the ACMs from getting out of the municipal hall. Helmet-wearing police officers equipped with shields and wooden sticks shielded the military trucks as they inched forward, but crowds of UBJP supporters blocked their way, forcing the drivers to stop.

Bobsteel Sinsuat, UBJP vice mayoral candidate here, appealed to Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Erwin Garcia to attend to their concern.

According to him, they filed a petition that members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), and not teachers, will serve as Board of Elections Inspectors (BEIs) in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

“Di kami takot matalo, wala po problema sa amin. Ang gusto namin ang ipaserve dito mga pulis hindi mga teacher. Ang ibang teachers may petition kami na hindi sila pwede mag serve. Ang ibang mga teachers mga volunteers at walang record sa Deped,” Sinsuat told reporters.

(We are not afraid to be defeated, we have no problem with that. What we want is for the police to serve as BEIs, and not the teachers because we have a petition with some of them, as they are volunteers and don’t have records with the Department of Education.)

But as of 10 a.m., the UBJP supporters allowed the military trucks to move out and distribute the ACMs as they were assured that it will be the police officers who will serve as BEIs, and not teachers, local radio reports said.

Sinsuat said that he learned of the “changes” as to who will serve as BEIs, after his running mate for mayor, Abdulmain Abas, called him Sunday night that the teachers they petitioned with would allegedly replace the police officers.

The poll body last month placed Datu Odin Sinsuat under its control, after the local Comelec officer and her husband were killed in an ambush. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)