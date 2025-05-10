DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/May 10) — The posting on social media of a voter preference survey attributed to Pulse Asia and showing members of the Duterte family leading their rivals was timed with the miting de avance Friday of Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL).

Maisug Mindanao posted on its Facebook page the results of the “survey,” which Pulse Asia has disowned in a statement sent to MindaNews, at 3:27 p.m. on May 9, or 17 minutes after the start of the HTL event at Veterans Monument rotunda on Roxas Avenue in Davao City.

HTL was founded by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The fake survey results, presented in graphics, showed the former leader ahead with 83 percent of the vote, while former Civil Service Commission chair Karlo Nograles had 8 percent, and Bishop Rod Cubos had 3 percent.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who is running for vice mayor, his brother 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, and nephew Omar Duterte, who is running for representative of the 2nd District, were also shown as leading the race a few days before the polls on May 12.

The “survey” also showed Isidro Ungab, a Duterte ally who is seeking reelection as 3rd District representative, leading his two opponents.

In a statement Friday, Pulse Asia Research president Ronald D. Holmes said: “It has come to our attention that a survey allegedly conducted by Pulse Asia Research in Davao City from 26 April to 06 May 2025 has been circulating on social media and reported by local papers.

“We wish to clarify that Pulse Asia Research did not conduct any such survey in Davao City during the stated period.”

Holmes said they “strongly denounce any unauthorized use of our name to disseminate false or misleading information.”

As of 1:05 p.m. Saturday, the post had not been taken down and had garnered 115 reactions, 18 comments and 85 shares.

The Maisug Mindanao page, with around 2,000 followers and 442 likes as of May 10, identifies itself to be associated with Hakbang ng Maisug Mindanao, which was launched in Davao City in January 2024, with the Duterte patriarch attending the rally.

It is not clear though if the Maisug Mindanao page is one of the movement’s official accounts. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)