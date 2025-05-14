Romualdos retain top positions in Camiguin

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 14 May) – All four members of the Romualdo family in the province of Camiguin were reelected to the same posts they won during the general elections in May 2022.

Camiguin. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Jurdin Jesus Romualdo retained his seat as representative, edging out businessman Paul Rodriguez by more than 20,000 votes, according to unofficial results posted on ABS-CBN’s Halalan 2025 as of 11:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rodriguez has been disqualified by the Commission on Elections on residency issues.

Romualdo’s son Xavier Jesus and brother Rodin were reelected as governor and vice governor, respectively.

The congressman’s other son, Yggy, was reelected as mayor of Mambajao, the capital town.

The patriarch held the House position from 1998 to 2007. After that, he became governor from 2007 to 2016, and mayor of Mambajao from 2016 to 2019, while his wife Maria Luisa was governor during the same period.

Jurdin Jesus was again elected governor in 2019 while his brother Rodin won as vice governor.

Before becoming governor in 2022, Xavier Jesus was congressman starting in 2013, when he won as a substitute candidate for his grandfather Pedro who died a few weeks before the election.

Pedro was the representative of Camiguin from 1987 to 1998. He won as governor in 1998, defeating his predecessor Antonieto Gallardo and signaling the start of the Romualdo family’s uninterrupted rule of the island province.

Interestingly, when Pedro again ran for Congress in 2007 after his term as governor ended, he was challenged by his own son, then-Mambajao mayor Noordin Efigenio “Gogo” M. Romualdo. The father won and held the House seat until his death in 2013.

Gallardo, who allied himself with Gogo in the 2007 elections, also lost in his bid to reclaim the governorship. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)