‘Rigo’ Duterte says no talks yet for him to assume as vice mayor

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / May 15) — First district councilor-elect Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II said there have been no talks yet of having him take the post as acting vice mayor should his uncle, vice mayor-elect Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, would take over former President Rodrigo Duterte’s post as mayor.

First district city councilor-elect Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II talks to reporters at the Sangguniang Panlungsod session hall on Tuesday (13 May 2025). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOS

As the patriarch is in The Hague in the Netherlands being detained at the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, the first-time candidate Rigo was being pushed to become number one councilor because if it cannot be a Rodrigo Duterte-Sebastian Duterte mayoral and vice mayoral partnership, then it would still be a Duterte-Duterte tandem.

Indeed, Rigo topped the race for councilor in the first district with 192,324 votes as per Commission on Elections – Davao City Board of Canvassers, outnumbering incumbent Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain, who got 175,474 votes in the same race.

Even Rigo admitted he was shocked and “cried with tears of joy” with the results, but said what’s important is to “serve his people.”

The 27-year-old Rigo served as chief of staff of his father Paolo (“Pulong”), first district representative.

If given the chance to be vice mayor, expect him to emulate his grandfather Rodrigo or his uncle Baste.

“If ever dumating ang panahon na ganoon, susundin ko lang ang sabi ni Mayor Rody at Baste,” he added, referring to the talks circulating that he might eventually be vice mayor.

When asked of what his priorities are as city councilor that is different from his grandfather, he said he will focus more on health, as the patriarch focused more on peace and order.

For 13.5 years, the city has had a Duterte-Duterte tandem for mayor and vice mayor: Rodrigo-Sara in 2007 to 2010; Sara-Rodrigo from 2010 to 2013; Rodrigo-Paolo from 2013 to 2016; Sara-Paolo from 2016 to 2019 although Paolo cut short his three-year term by half when he resigned in December 2017; and Sara-Sebastian from 2019 to 2022. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)