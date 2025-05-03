Paolo Duterte, Davao City’s 1st District Representative. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 3 May) — A criminal complaint for alleged physical injuries and grave threats has been filed against Davao City First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, Manila-based media outlets reported Friday night, quoting the Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon.

But Duterte said he has yet to receive a copy of the complaint filed by businessman Kristone John Patria, whom he allegedly assaulted at a bar in Davao City last February 23 this year.

“[N]auna’g file sa CIDG ang testimony ug affidavit sa social media, una pa sa piskal, maong dili ko kabuhat og statement ana, wala pa mi kadawat og dokumento, nga gi-file-an ko og kaso,” Duterte said in an interview with vloggers and media at the Hague, the Netherlands, early Saturday morning Philippine time.

(The testimony and affidavit were first filed with the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and appeared on social media before reaching the prosecutor, so I cannot make a statement about that yet. We have not received any document showing that a case has been filed against me.)

The complaint may be linked to a viral CCTV footage showing Duterte seemingly raising his fist at another man and threatening him with a bladed weapon during their conversation. However, the CIDG has yet to authenticate the video.

Duterte also said they have yet to authenticate the video, which happened “a long time ago.”

In his sworn statement to the Department of Justice, which also made rounds on social media, Patria alleged that Duterte attacked him for nearly two hours inside the bar.

On the night of February 23, Patria said he was asked to escort six women to a gathering at Charlie Tan’s residence in Maa, Davao City, where Duterte was present.

After receiving cash payment from Tan and his group, they all proceeded to Hearsay Gastropub Bar in Barangay Obrero.

Patria stated that Tan told him to go to the bar shortly after, where Duterte allegedly confronted him over a misunderstanding involving the women who had not returned.

The assault allegedly involved “repeated headbutts, punches, slaps, and kicks” from Duterte.

Patria also claimed that Duterte threatened him with a knife and turned off the bar’s CCTV system.

He added that the lawmaker handed him ₱1,000 for each blow he received, which he interpreted as both a mockery and a form of hush money.

He said he initially avoided seeking medical attention or reporting the incident, as he was fearful because “their [Duterte] family is influential in Davao City.” (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)