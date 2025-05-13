Political supporters involved in Lanao del Sur brawl released

PUALAS, Lanao del Sur (MindaNews / 13 May) — Police released 80 supporters of local candidates involved in a brawl in this municipality on election day, but five who were found carrying firearms were detained.

Army soldiers arrest one of the political supporters involved in a brawl in Pualas, Lanao del Sur on election day (12 May 2025). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Maj. Salahuddin Bashir, Lanao del Sur police spokesperson, said the five suspects were caught with five pistols—three Armscor caliber .45, a Colt .45 and a M&P Smith & Wesson 9mm—when they were searched by soldiers guarding the poll centers in Barangay Talambo here late Monday afternoon.

Final results of the mayoralty race in Pualas showed that Mama Ibrahim (Lakas) garnered 4,680 votes against his closest rival, Rimrim Dimaporo (PFP) with 4,060 votes.

The arrested suspects, said a report from Pualas police, were “all residents of Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte.”

Bashir said the rest of the 80 supporters caught fighting each other in front of the voting center in Pualas National Highschool were released Monday evening.

“The five would be charged with illegal possession of firearms and the COMELEC gun ban rule,” Bashir said.

The five suspects were among those who figured in stone throwing and were nabbed by the soldiers who staged a dramatic arrest on the field beside the Pualas police station.

Brig. Gen. Billy de la Rosa, commander of the Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the soldiers had to intervene when the suspects started firing shots, some towards the sky, some towards the other side. Fortunately, none in the crowd was hit.

A freelance journalist on the scene saw policemen taking the guns and a bag full of cash in five bundles estimated at ₱500,000. Later when reporters asked for a police blotter on the incident, the bag of money was not listed as among the confiscated items.

Bashir said policemen on the ground did not see a bag of money. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

[Note: In our report yesterday, there was mention of the Army saying “money amounting to ₱500,000 was found in a bag of one of the suspects.” We apologize for the error.]