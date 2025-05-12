PDLs cast their vote in Malaybalay City

PDLs at the Malaybalay City Jail who are qualified to vote participate in the midterm elections on Monday, 12 May 2025. Photo courtesy of BJMP-Malaybalay

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – Thirty-three persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) cast their vote for the May 12 midterm elections at the Malaybalay City Jail, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Malaybalay said in a media release.

The almost two-hour exercise took place at the facility’s multipurpose hall that was temporarily transformed into a special polling place.

Detained individuals who are facing criminal cases but have not been convicted with finality are allowed by law to vote and even run for public office.

“We have to ensure that the right to vote of our hosted PDL is realized. It forms part of our clients’ continuing reformation, rehabilitation, and development,” Jail Chief Inspector Shodji R. Labis, City Jail Warden, said.

The PDLs who voted Monday had previously registered through the Commission on Elections’ special satellite registration activities held within the jail in the past years. Their voter records have been continuously updated to ensure eligibility and accuracy, BJMP-Malaybalay said.

After casting their votes, the accomplished ballots were securely sealed and prepared for transport to Patpat Elementary School, the designated mother precinct. The city jail is located in Barangay Patpat. (MindaNews)