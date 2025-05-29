CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 29 May) – Local residents went panic buying for face masks after an announcement by the City Health Office that it has required its personnel to wear the protective item amid reports that monkeypox (mpox) infections have been confirmed in parts of Mindanao.

Commuters in Cagayan de Oro wear face masks at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Councilor George Goking, chair of the committee on trade and commerce of the city council, said residents also bought bottles of alcohol in reaction to the CHO memorandum dated May 26.

“In line with the new reported case of MPOX outside the region and as part in the prevention of any possible spread of diseases in the city, you are hereby directed to adhere to the Minimum Public Health Standards particularly MANDATORY WEARING OF FACEMASK in your workplace at all times,” the memorandum signed by City Health Officer Rachel Daba-Dilla said.

Dilla ordered the posting of “No Facemask, No Entry” signs at the CHO and health centers in the city.

Dilla, however, clarified that there have been no confirmed mpox cases in Northern Mindanao.

Goking said the CHO memorandum triggered a hysteria instead of calming the residents who feared a repeat of what happened in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic where stores and supermarkets ran out of facemasks and alcohol.

“I saw a person bought seven boxes of facemasks and bottles of alcohol from a shopping mall. If this goes on, the supplies will run out and panic comes next,” he said.

Goking said he advised government agencies to meet together to address a possible shortage of facemasks and alcohol just like they did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have to watch the prices and the supplies before it is too late,” he said.

MindaNews sought clarification from the Department of Health regional office but was told to first fill out a request form for interview.

Symptoms of mpox include rashes or lesions on parts of the body, fever, loss of appetite, and severe fatigue. The disease is primarily transmitted through close contact.

Confirmed cases of mpox have been reported in Davao City, Davao del Sur, South Cotabato and Maguindanao del Norte. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)