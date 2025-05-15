Pacquiao family members, close associates, allies proclaimed winners

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 15 May) — Despite falling short on his Senate comeback, a number of family members, close associates, and allies of boxing legend and former senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao were proclaimed winners in the May 12 elections.

Pacquiao’s influence in Sarangani province and this city’s political scene remained firmly entrenched through his local political party, People’s Champ Movement (PCM), which has evolved into a dominant political machinery.

Reelected Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao (center) with her husband Bobby, brother of Manny. Photo courtesy of GenSan Mayor’s Office.

In this city, Pacquiao’s sister-in-law and incumbent Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao was reelected for her second term, foiling the bid of former mayor and current Vice Mayor Rosalita Nuñez of PDP-Laban to return to city hall.

Running under Lorelie’s PCM slate, Pacquiao’s second son, 22-year-old Michael Stephen, a budding rap artist before joining the political fray, landed seventh in the city council race.

PCM stalwarts won seven of the council’s 12 seats, among them Pacquiao’s former counsel, Franklin Gacal Jr., a former city councilor who also served as the city administrator of Lorelie.

Although a return to the House of Representatives appears unlikely as the second nominee of 1Pacman partylist, his brother, Alberto (“Bobby”), is still the barangay chair of Labangal here and represents the Liga ng mga Barangay in the city council.

Sangguniang Kabataan city federation president Elijah Joanne Polistico-Pacquiao, an ex-officio member of the city council, is married to Jay-ar Pacquiao, son of Bobby and Lorelie.

WINNERS ALL (L-R): Reelectionist Rep. Steve Chiongbian Solon, reelectionist Gov. Ruel Pacquiao (Manny’s brother), and vice governor-elect Bogi Martinez, who were proclaimed by the PBOC on Tuesday (13 May 2025). From the Facebook page of Gov. Ruel Pacquiao

In Sarangani, Pacquiao’s brother, incumbent Gov. Rogelio “Ruel”), was also reelected for his second term, leading the PCM-Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP)-Lakas alliance to another sweep of the provincial positions.

He won over Mohamad Aquia of PDP-Laban by more than 80,000 votes. Another listed candidate, independent Gladden Lim, died in December 2024, several days after being wounded in a gun attack here.

PCM-PFP vice gubernatorial candidate Bogi Martinez and the party’s 10 bets for the provincial board were also proclaimed winners.

Incumbent Rep. Steve Chiongbian-Solon of PCM-Lakas was reelected to his second term, overcoming resistance from supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte for endorsing the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Solon, a former three-term governor of Sarangani, defeated PDP-Laban’s Kingchopazar Belimac by over 140,000 votes.

In Maasim, Sarangani, Pacquiao’s cousin Zyrex was reelected to his third term. Zyrex’s wife Ellen Jade placed second in the municipal council race.

Another relative, Bonifacio “Nonoy” Pacquiao, was reelected municipal councilor of Alabel under PCM, placing sixth out of eight winners.

Pacquiao’s brother-in-law Russell, an outgoing provincial board member, lost the mayoral race in their hometown of Kiamba. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)