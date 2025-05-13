Olaso proclaimed mayor-elect of Zamboanga City

The Board of Canvassers proclaim the winners of the May 12 elections in Zamboanga City on Tuesday, 13 May 2025. Photo courtesy of City Public Information Office

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 13 May) – Incumbent Zamboanga City Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso (District 1), a former seaman, won the mayoralty race in this city.

Olaso defeated incumbent Second District Rep. Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe and Pedro “Pete” Natividad in the mayoralty race.

In the vice mayoralty race, former mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco defeated Vino Guingona.

The winners here of the May 12 elections were proclaimed Tuesday afternoon by the Board of Canvassers (BOC), chaired by city election registrar Atty. Christian Babiera.

Katrina “Kat” Chua and Jerry “Totong” Perez won as congressional representatives for District 1 and 2, respectively. Chua defeated Kaiser Olaso and Josefina “Pinpin” Pareja, while Perez won over Michelle Natividad.



This is Chua’s first foray in politics while Perez is a barangay chairman for years.

Chua is the wife of National Housing Authority Commissioner Joeben Tai.

Those who won council seats are Atty. Mel Sadain, Joselito “Litlit” Macrohon, Dante Vicente, Joel Esteban, Atty. Vladimir Jimenez, El King Omaga, Elbert “Bong” Atilano, and Atty. Gian Enriquez for District 1.



For the 2nd District, the winners are James Siason, Benjamin “BG” Guingona, Atty. Jihan Edding, Kim Villaflores, Junie Navarro, Hannah Nuňo, Fred Atilano, and Rey Bayuging.



The other members of the BOC who proclaimed them are Rich Amigo (vice-chairman) and Dr. Majarani Jacinto as member. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)



