No failure of elections in 2 Lanao provinces – Comelec execs

Soldiers who helped secure the Lanao provinces stand in attention during the sendoff ceremony in Marawi City on Thursday, 15 May 2025. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 16 May) – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has declared no failure of elections in the two Lanao provinces, and that the winning candidates have been proclaimed already.

In a text message Friday morning, Joseph Hamilton Cuevas, provincial Comelec officer in Lanao del Norte, said that “all candidates who garnered the highest votes have been proclaimed.”

But Cuevas said they received a complaint of alleged vote-buying in Iligan City that they are now investigating.

In an interview Thursday morning, Ellis Miguel, acting provincial election officer in Lanao del Sur, said that “all candidates in the province and in Marawi City have also been proclaimed.”

As these developed, Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete, Western Mindanao Command chief, commended some 300 troops who helped secure the elections in the Lanao provinces during a sendoff ceremony held Thursday at the headquarters of the 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade in Marawi City.

These troops belong to the 104th and 101th Division Reconnaissance Company (DRC) from the 10th Infantry Division in Davao de Oro and from the 23DRC from the 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) and the 72DRC from the 7ID.

The 2ID is based in Camp Capinpin, Rizal, while the 7ID is in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

Nafarrete said “your deployment demonstrated not only your tactical excellence but also a commitment to the constitutional mandate of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to protect the people and uphold the integrity and democratic institution.”

“Let me commend each one of you from the team leaders to the youngest troopers for showing what it means to be defenders not just for the land but for our people’s right to choose their leaders freely,” he said.

In an interview Nafarrete said the WestMinCom “was very successful in securing the midterm elections and remain steadfast in its mission to safeguard peace security and democracy in Western Mindanao.”

Based on their experience in the recent elections, he said they now have a “template” on how to implement the peace and security measures for the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections on October 13.

Nafarrete noted that the “political leaders and stakeholders respected the peace covenant signed before the recent elections to prevent political violence.”

He flew to the headquarters of the 6th Infantry Division in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte to also lead the sendoff ceremony for troops deployed in the Maguindanao provinces for the May 12 elections. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)