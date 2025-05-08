200 more troops deployed to Basilan

Additional government security forces were deployed to the island-province of Basilan in the Bangsamoro region to augment the troops securing the May 12 elections.

Earlier, the Commission on Elections classified at least 11 towns in the province as potential election hotspots .

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the additional 200 troops came from the Special Force Regiments from Sulu and Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

Luzon said the reinforcements are the second and third deployments of additional troops for the elections in Basilan.

Bangsamoro dialysis center rises in Lanao Sur town

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has installed its first dialysis center in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

BARMM Health Minister Kadil Sinolinding Jr. said the dialysis facility was installed at the Dr. Serapio B. Montaner Jr., Al-Haj, Memorial Hospital.

Sinolinding said that patients who have kidney problems can now avail the advanced dialysis equipment along with their needs for stroke care and microbiology.

Police probe vote buying in Northern Mindanao

The police in Northern Mindanao started an investigation on viral posts on social media of alleged vote buying.

Major Joann Navarro, Police Regional Office 10 (PRO-10) spokesperson, said that the PRO-10 Cybercrime Unit is investigating the veracity of the report.

Navarro said the reports showed that the banknotes are stappled with the names of candidates. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)