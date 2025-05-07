Police seize P36.7-M smuggled cigarettes

Police arrested three persons and seized P36.7 million worth of alleged smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City last Saturday.

Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City police director, said the police apprehended the suspects while they were about to unload the contraband from a motorboat, M/L J-Minda, which was docked at a private wharf in Barangay Campo Islam.

Fortaleza said the policemen acted on a tip from a resident.

Zamcelco assures ‘uninterrupted electricity’ on election day

The Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) has assured of an “uninterrupted electricity” during the elections on Monday, May 12.

Gannymede Tiu, Zamcelco general manager, said that they have signed an emergency power agreement with the Malita power plant of San Miguel Corporation to supply 85 megawatts (MW) of electricity and another 12 MW contract with the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management or PSALM.

Tiu said they have also inspected the polling places in Zamboanga City to repair and replace any damaged electrical wires and light bulbs.

Malacañang satellite office eyed in CDO

The national government plans to open a satellite office in Cagayan de Oro City to address concerns in Northern Mindanao that would need the attention of Malacañang.

Secretary Antonio Cerilles, Presidential Adviser for Mindanao Concerns, said the satellite office will focus on agricultural concerns and problems in local governance.

Cerilles said the office can fast-track these concerns to the Office of the President in Malacañang. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)