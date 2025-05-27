Zamboanga Sur flood victims get relief goods

Relief operations were conducted in four villages of Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur affected by floods due to the heavy rains brought by an Intertropical Convergence Zone in Mindanao.

The Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Social Welfare and Development office said that trucks carrying relief goods have reached barangays Poblacion, Sicade, Boyugan East and Gawil.

Jun Nathaniel Plaza, regional manager of the National Irrigation Administration, said the food trucks first reached 40 affected residents, mostly members of the Boyugan East Irrigators Association.

Police launch manhunt against 6 suspects in Maguindanao gun attack

Police launched a manhunt against six armed men responsible for killing four persons, including a ten-year-old girl, and the wounding of three others in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte last Monday.

Lt. Colonel Esmael Madin, Sultan Kudarat town police chief, said the gunmen arrived on a van at the small farming community of Sitio Katorse in Barangay Lada and shoot the victims.

Madin said the wounded were those who managed to flee when the gunmen alighted from the van.

2 drowned by flashflood in Koronadal

Two local tourists drowned after a flashflood swept across a river where they were swimming in Koronadal City Monday last week.

The Koronadal City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office identified the victims as Christian Pederson, 28, and Jessa Mae Hueca, 24. They were swept away by the flashflood and rescuers had to search for hours to find their bodies.

The report said the couple swam near the Millennium Falls in Barangay Cacub. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)