PTV opens regional center in Marawi

The ₱49-million People’s Television (PTV) regional center in Marawi City opened last Wednesday.

Local Government officials hailed its opening, saying it would be a valuable platform to showcase the rich culture of th e Maranaos and their heritage.

Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra said the TV station can provide unbiased and transparent reporting in the province.

PCSO donates ambulances to Lanao del Sur towns

A fleet of six patient transport vehicles were provided by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office for the towns of Lanao del Sur.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. handed the ambulances in Cagayan de Oro City last April 22 to the towns of Piagapo, Balabagan, Marantao, Picong, Saguiaran and Wao.

Dr. Rasmia Lawi, of the Piagapo Rural Health Unit, said the ambulances can provide quick transportation for patients in far-flung villages.

E.U. election observers arrive in Tagum

Members of the European Union Election Observation Mission have arrived in Davao del Norte and visited the offices of the Philippine National Police and the Commission on Elections in Tagum City.

Chief observer Marta Temido, a member of the European Parliament, said their mission is “to observe, assess and support the democratic standards” of the areas they will monitor.

A total of 200 observers from EU member states, Canada, Norway, and Switzerland will be in the country to observe the 2025 senatorial and local elections.