BARMM signs MOA with 10 more hospitals

The Ministry of Health of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has signed a memorandum of agreement with ten additional hospitals to broaden its health care network.

The 10 new partner hospitals are St. Pius Hospital in Midsayap, North Cotabato; Kabacan Polymedic Cooperative Hospital in Kabacan, North Cotabato; Hiraj Hospital in Marantao, Lanao del Sur; Premier Medical Center Zamboanga in Zamboanga City; Mindalano Specialist Hospital Foundation in Marawi City; Mindanao Doctors hospital and Cancer Center in Kabacan; Tacurong Doctors’ hospital in Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat; Sulak Clinic and Hospital in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur; St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City; and Dr. Jose Ma. Torres Memorial Foundation Hospital in Lamitan City in Basilan.

Health Minister Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr. said the partnership aims to address the medical needs of more disadvantaged Bangsamoro people both within and outside the region. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Crocodile facility closed after biting incident

Environment officials temporarily closed a crocodile facility in Siay town, Zamboanga Sibugay after one of the reptiles attacked a resident who intruded into its pen last Monday.

Arturo Fadriquela, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 9 director ordered the placing of danger signages and a tarpaulin canvass around the cage of the crocodile in Laih wharf in Siay town.

The captive male salt water crocodile, known for its strong jaws and powerful tail, bit a mentally unstable man who entered its pen. Rescuers managed to pull out the victim and rushed him to a hospital. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

400 policemen deployed for poll duties in Lanao del Sur

Police have deployed 400 personnel who will serve as Special Electoral Board members in Lanao del Sur in the May 12 midterm elections.

Lanao del Sur police Director Colonel Robert Daculan said the policemen are currently undergoing orientation at the municipal gym in Bubo, Piagapo town.

The Comelec has flagged 20 towns of Lanao del Sur as “red” or high-risk zones. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)