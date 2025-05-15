Mujiv Hataman returns as governor of Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 15 May) — In a very close fight, Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman won over his nephew Jay Hataman Salliman in the gubernatorial race.

Mujiv Hataman as governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Hataman, running under the Bangsamoro United Party, garnered 121,829 votes, over lawyer Jay Hataman Salliman, who gained 118,554 votes. A third candidate, Osama Muhtamad, garnered 856 votes.

Jay is son of Jim Hataman Salliman, Mujiv’s elder brother.

The Commission on Elections reported a 79.57% voters’ turnout with a total of 251,108 voters included in the canvass.

Mujiv’s victory completes the lineup in Basilan. His vice governor is his brother Jim (the outgoing governor after three successive terms), who ran under the administration Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. The congressman is Yusop Alano, also of PFP.

The mayor for the City of Isabela is Mujiv’s wife, Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, whose vice mayor is Ar-jhemar Ajibon. In the City of Lamitan, Roderick Furigay ran for mayor unopposed, as well as his running mate, nephew Hegem Furigay.

Mujiv Hataman, on his proclamation speech, thanked Allah and spoke of unity in the province.

“Tapos na ang eleksyon. ‘Wag nating panatilihin ang politika ng paghihiwahiwalay, magkaiba man tayo ng kulay, magkaiba man tayo ng serbisyo. Pero tandaan natin, taong-bayan ang nagluklok sa atin, hindi ating mga sarili,” Mujiv said.

Mujiv is incumbent legislative representative of Basilan, holding the post since 2019. He was governor of the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao from 2011 until 2019. He was also a partylist representative for Anak Mindanao from 2001 until 2010. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)