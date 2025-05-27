Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, answers questions during a press conference in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Friday, 19 August 2022. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 27 May) – The Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) under founding chair Nur Misuari has called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to retain Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. as head of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconcilliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

In a statement on Monday, Abdulkarim Misuari, MNLF peace implementing chair, speaking on behalf of his father Nur, stressed that their group supports the possible retention of Galvez, who he said “played a vital role in the Philippine peace architecture.”

“He has been instrumental in advancing the peace process not only with the MNLF but across all peace tables, maintaining a posture of dignity, sincerity, and mutual respect,” the younger Misuari, a government-nominee to the interim Bangsamoro Parliament, said.

“His (Galvez) leadership in the institutionalization of the MNLF Peace Implementing Committee reflects his deep understanding of the historical, cultural and political dimensions of our struggle,” he added.

Pursuant to the directive of Marcos, Galvez tendered his courtesy resignation as OPAPRU Secretary on May 22.

Galvez said that he “fully supports the President’s call for performance assessment aligning with the administration’s mission for effective governance and delivering the necessary progress and change for the Filipino people.”

Lawyer Saidali Gandamra, a peace builder, said in a phone interview that he fully recognized the “relentless efforts” of Galvez to attain peace in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Gandamra said that Galvez has been working “to advance the development and harmonious relationship among Muslims, Christians and Lumads in Mindanao.”

He said that he is in favor for the retention Galvez in the OPAPRU, “as we recognized his works to attain sustainable peace in Mindanao.” (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)