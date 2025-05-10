MILF chair Ahod “Alhaj Murad” M. Ebrahim and MILF vice chair Mohagher M. Iqbal raise the hands of senatorial candidate Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan to signify the group’s support to his candidacy. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front and its political party, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, on Saturday announced their choice for senators for the May 12 midterm elections.

The senatorial candidates endorsed by the groups are:

Bong Go, Tito Sotto, Bam Aquino, Bato dela Rosa, Kiko Pangilinan, Rodante Marcoleta, Francis Tolentino, Erwin Tulfo, Pia Cayetano, Abby Binay, Imee Marcos, and Manny Pacquiao.

The MILF and UBJP said the endorsements are in “the best interest of the Bangsamoro peace process.”

“The MILF and UBJP strongly call upon all its members, supporters and sympathizers within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and all over the country to vote and campaign for the aforementioned candidates,” the statement signed by MILF chairman and party president Al Haj Murad Ebrahim said. (MindaNews)