MILF bets win big in Maguindanao Sur and Norte, Tawi-Tawi and Cotabato City

Soldiers and police officers transport election paraphernalia to polling centers in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, 12 May 2025. Photo courtesy of KUTANGBATO NEWS

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 17 May) – The United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), won big in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and Tawi-Tawi, and in Cotabato City during the May 12 elections.

But in Lanao del Sur, the top positions were won by members of the Adiong clan who ran under the Lakas- Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas CMD). In Basilan, the UBJP lost in the gubernatorial race but succeeded in the congressional contest.

Results of the May 12 elections showed a major defeat for reelectionist incumbent Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu and her husband, former Sultan Kudarat governor Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu, who ran in the gubernatorial race of Maguindanao del Norte. They are referred to as the “Eagle and Hawk of Maguindanao,” respectively.

UBJP’s Datu Ali Midtimbang, a former mayor of Talayan town, defeated Mariam with 157,177 votes against 149,518.

His running mate, Ustadz Hisham Nando, son of the late MILF leader and Bangsamoro Wali Khalifa Nando, defeated former Mamasapano Mayor Benzar Ampatuan, 163,176 votes against 133,415.

Datu Ali Midtimbang (left), governor-elect of Maguindanao del Sur, and his running mate, Ustadz Hisham Nando (right), pay MILF chair and UBJP president Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim a visit after they emerged winners. Handout photo

Former Maguindanao Governor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu, the UBJP’s candidate, also won a tight congressional race against incumbent Rep. Mohammad “Tong” Paglas. Last Wednesday, the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Board of Canvassers proclaimed Mangudadatu the winner after he secured 166,090 votes against Paglas’ 165,280, a slim difference of 810 votes.

In the province of Maguindanao del Norte, UBJP candidates former Sultan Kudarat Mayor Datu Tucao Mastura and former Datu Blah Sinsuat town Mayor Marshall Sinsuat were proclaimed governor and vice governor, respectively.

MILF chair and UBJP president Ahod ” Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim (left) and Datu Tucao Mastura, winner of the Maguindanao del Norte gubernatorial race, rejoice the latter’s successful bid. Handout photo

Reelectionist Rep. Bai Dimple Ebrahim-Mastura (Lakas) won in the lone district of Maguindanao Del Norte, which includes Cotabato City, defeating former congresswoman Bai Sandra Sema of the ruling Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. Both were endorsed by the UBJP, and their race was a “free zone.”

The defeat of the Mangudadatu couple was a big blow to their political ambition to rule the two Maguindanao provinces.

The Mangudadatus, Sinsuats, Midtimbangs, and Masturas were once allies in the Family Alliance, which contested the UBJP candidates in the 2022. elections. However, in the 2025 elections, the alliance dissolved after the Mastura and Midtimbang families joined the UBJP and became its gubernatorial candidates.

Mariam is a two-time governor, first of Maguindanao province before its division into Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao Del Norte. She is the wife of Suharto, former three-term governor of Sultan Kudarat province. Their son Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu succeeded Suharto and also won the May 12 polls.

In Tawi-Tawi, the UBJP bets, incumbents Gov. Yshmael Sali and Vice Gov. Al-Syed Sali, a father-and-son tandem, won their reelection bids by a landslide against the tandem of former representative Ruby Sahali and Algarad Lipae.

UBJP’s bet for the lone district of Tawi-Tawi, Dimszar Sali, also won by a landslide.

In Basilan, incumbent Rep. Mujiv Hataman, former governor of the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, emerged winner in the gubernatorial race, running under the Basilan Unity Party. He defeated his nephew, Jay Hataman Salliman, the UBJP bet and son of outgoing Gov. Jim Hataman Salliman, who won in the vice gubernatorial race.

However, the UBJP candidate for representative in the lone district of Basilan, Yusop Alano, won the contest.

In Lanao del Sur province, the UBJP candidates lost to incumbent officials running under Lakas-CMD.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. defeated Fiat Macarambon of the UBJP. Their candidate for vice-governor, Marjanie Mimbantas Macasalong, a former member of the Bangsamoro Parliament, also lost.

Incumbent Rep. Zia Alonto-Adiong overwhelmingly defeated UBJP’s Abofarhan Hadjiomar. The same situation occurred in the second district, where incumbent congressman Yasser Balindong defeated UBJP’s Rehan Lao.

In Marawi City, the Lakas party’s candidate for mayor, Shariff Zain Gandamra, won against former city mayor Pre Salic of the UBJP. Shariff is the son of incumbent Mayor Majul Gandamra, who won as vice-mayor against UBJP’s Anuar Marabur.

But in Cotabato City, the seat of government of the Bangsamoro region, all the UBJP candidates emerged victorious from mayor to councilors.

Reelectionist Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalo trounced incumbent Vice Mayor Butch Abu, once a UBJP party member but this elections changed party to Lakas-SIAP.

In the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro region, the UBJP also won the mayoralty races in six of the eight towns.

MILF chairperson Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, also the UBJP president, offered a hand of reconciliation with their defeated rival political parties.

“Let us work hand in hand to realize the dreams of our people, to protect the gains of the peace process, and to ensure that the Bangsamoro autonomous region remains a model of inclusive growth and sustainable development,” he said.

Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua, also the UBJP secretary general, congratulated their winning bets while expressing sympathy to the losers.

“Some are happy and some are sad, but being a good Muslim in any competition, we have to show our sympathy to the losing party,” he said in a statement.

Bangsamoro Education Minister Datucan “Mohagher Iqbal” Abas, UBJP vice president for Central Mindanao, lauded the party for its “victorious performance” in the May 12 polls.

“Our victory must reflect not your name (winning UBJP candidates), but the values of the movement that brought you here. Act with restraint. Serve with humility. Govern with justice. We did not fight so that a few could rule—we fought so that all may live in dignity, peace, and freedom,” he said.

“To all members of UBJP, and to our people across the region: the struggle is not over. The weapons may have been silenced, but the real battle now lies in building institutions that reflect our highest principles. The Bangsamoro is watching. History is recording,” he added. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)