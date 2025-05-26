DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 May) – A construction worker was arrested Monday morning for allegedly attempting to shoot a barangay official in Purok 13, Tibungco, Davao City, with unpaid debt as the motive for the attack.

The police’s initial investigation revealed that the victim, a 56-year-old kagawad of Barangay Tibungco and resident of Purok 13, was about to board his vehicle at around 6:10 a.m. when the suspect, identified as “Archie,” 37, single, a construction worker and resident of Purok 9, Phase 3, Panuntungan, Tibungco, approached from behind and tried to shoot him with a .38 caliber revolver.

However, the suspect’s gun reportedly jammed and failed to fire a bullet.

Police investigation revealed further that Archie had another .45 caliber pistol, but the kagawad’s son intervened and was able to grapple the suspect, before responding officers from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) arrived shortly and apprehended the suspect.

Recovered from Archie’s possession were one .38 caliber revolver loaded with six live rounds, a fired cartridge case stuck in its barrel, and one .45 caliber pistol loaded with five live rounds.

DCPO spokesperson Hazel Tuazon said that based on their investigation, the motive behind the attack was a financial dispute.

“Naay utang ang suspect sa kagawad (The suspect had a debt with the barangay kagawad),” Tuazon told reporters Monday morning.

The suspect remained in police custody and could face charges of attempted murder. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)