COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 21 May) — Elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG-BAR) arrested on Tuesday the mayor of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur and his wife in connection with the killing of the town’s vice mayor and his aide in an ambush in August last year.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular. Photo from the I Love South Upi Facebook page of the LGU

Arrested were Reynalbert Insular and his wife Janet, who reportedly voluntarily went to the police regional headquarters in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The CIDG said the couple are facing cases of murder, attempted murder, and frustrated murder for the killing of Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and his aide identified only as Marcos in an ambush in Brgy. Pandan, South Upi on Aug. 2, 2024. His wife Helen and one of the Benito children were also wounded in the ambush.

Mayor Reynalbert’s wife Janet ran as mayor in the recent elections but lost to Helen Benito, sister of the slain vice mayor, by a slim margin: Helen’s 7,912 votes against Janet’s 7,693, or only 219 votes.

Meanwhile, Mayor Reynalbert won as vice mayor. Husband and wife are now at the CIDG custodial facility.

They were served warrants issued by Judge Kasan Kusain Abdulrakman of Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Cotabato City.

Bail is reportedly set at ₱200,000 for the frustrated murder case and ₱120,000 for attempted murder, but there is no bail for the two counts of murder they are facing.

Insular’s camp has yet to release a statement regarding the arrest. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)