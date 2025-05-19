MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 19 May) – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit four kilometers southeast of Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte at 11:41 Monday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The quake had a depth of 32 km and was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said.

Intensity 2 was felt in M’lang, Cotabato; Matanao, Davao del Sur; and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

Intensity 1 was recorded in Kalilangan, Libona and Malitbog in Bukidnon; Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Davao City; and Balingasag and Initao in Misamis Oriental. (MindaNews)