Maglana, Al-ag concede defeat in Davao City

Residents look for their polling precincts before casting their votes for the Philippine 2025 midterm national and local elections at the Zonta Elementary School in Davao City on Monday, 12 May 2025. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/May 13) – Two candidates here – Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana and Bernard Al-ag – have conceded defeat as they trailed behind based on the partial and unofficial results of the May 12 local elections.

Maglana, a peace and development worker, vied for the first congressional district, and Al-ag, a councilor, ran for vice mayor.

In a statement posted Tuesday morning, Maglana expressed her gratitude to those who supported her candidacy.

She vowed to continue her advocacy “for the sustainable development of Davao, a good quality of life, a government with integrity, consistent defense of the environment, and a peaceful society.”

Maglana, who ran as independent and hoped to break the dynasty of the Dutertes and Nograleses, placed third in the tally, garnering 2,628 votes, according to data from the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She fell behind incumbent Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte with 157,804 votes, and Margarita Ignacia “Migs” Nograles with 38,381. Janeth Jabines got 1,405 votes while Rex Labis got 259, PPCRV data showed.

“Along with our felicitations to those who were given mandates is the reminder that our citizens are prepared to exact accountability for their performance and promises,” Maglana said.

On the other hand, Al-ag, who challenged Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, also thanked the Dabawenyos who supported him.

“Daghang salamat sa higayon na magpa pili isip inyong Bise-Mayor,” he posted on Facebook Monday evening.

Al-ag is the running mate of former Civil Service Commission chairperson Karlo Alexei Nograles, who both ran as independent candidates but believed to be supported by the Marcos administration.

Al-ag placed far second (62,553 votes) behind Sebastian Duterte (518,702 votes). Independent candidate Oyie Soriano-Barcena was at third with 4107 votes while Marcos Alcebar got 1,531.

As of 9:12 a.m. on May 13, seven out of 1,173 precincts in the city have not yet transmitted their election results. These are from barangays Alfonso Angliongto Sr., Leon Garcia Sr., Paquibato, San Antonio, Tapak, Guimitan, and Ula. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)