Karlo Nograles expects no complaints from Duterte camp if he wins as mayor

Karlo Nograles, candidate for Davao City mayor, after casting his vote for the May 12 elections at Teodoro Palma Gil Elementary School. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 12 May) – Should he win as mayor, Karlo Nograles said he does not expect the Dutertes or their supporters to file complaints or exhibit violent reactions against it.

“I don’t think that will happen. No, I believe that’s not the character of the Dabawenyo,” he told reporters in mixed English and Filipino at Teodoro Palma Gil Elementary School after casting his vote at 9:57 a.m. there.

Asked if he has a backup plan if such a thing happened, Nograles said, “No, because that thing won’t happen. Not in Davao.”

Three other Nograleses voted in the same polling center – Karlo’s mother Rhodora, widow of House Speaker Prospero “Boy” Nograles; Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list first nominee Jericho Jonas Nograles; incumbent PBA party-list Rep. Migs Nograles.

Karlo is challenging former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is running for an eighth term as city mayor but is now in The Hague, Netherlands where he is detained to face charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.

Except for the years 1998 to 2001 when Duterte could not run for mayor because of term limits, Duterte served as mayor for 22 years – 1988 to 1998, 2001 to 2010 and 2013 to 2016.

The Dutertes have held the mayoralty of the city for 34 years: the 80-year old patriarch for 22 years, his daughter Sara for nine years and his son Sebastian for three years. The latter is running for vice mayor.

Karlo, who is running as an independent candidate but is believed backed by the Marcos administration, has teamed up with the Garcias of the 2nd district and the Al-ags of the 3rd. district to challenge the Dutertes.

He said social media was a big challenge as it was “emotionally charged” during the campaign, given the vast number of Duterte supporters expressing their emotions over Duterte’s arrest and detention.

Asked if they will file cases against these supporters, Karlo said “that’s not in my place” to do so.

In casting his vote, Karlo bypassed the queue and went straight to the precinct. It took six minutes for him to vote. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)