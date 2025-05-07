The latest voter registration data from the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) provides a detailed look at the number of registered voters across Mindanao for the upcoming 2025 elections. This chart, powered by Flourish, visualizes the regional breakdown, highlighting key trends in voter distribution across provinces and cities.

Sourced directly from official COMELEC records, the data underscores Mindanao’s vital role in shaping national election outcomes. Explore the interactive chart below to gain insights into voter demographics and regional turnout potential.

Tap on each LGU/area to reveal the number of registered voters in each area

Download the Comelec data here.

Other Comelec statistics here.