In voting, remember the 5Cs: Compassion, Conscience, Competence, Commitment, and Common Good 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 May) – The Bishop of Tandag urged voters in his diocese to vote for candidates who are imbued with five essential virtues of servant-leadership: compassion, conscience, competence, commitment, and community/ common good.

In his pastoral letter read in all churches of the Diocese on Sunday, May 11, the eve of the elections, Tandag Bishop Raul Dael reminded voters to remember that elections “are not merely political exercises—they are sacred acts of conscience and civic responsibility” and requires “prayerful discernment.”



“Every vote cast, every ballot counted, and every duty performed with integrity is a step toward the nation we long to become,” he said.

Dael said Pope Francis had put it clearly, that shepherds must “smell like the sheep,” that they must be present among the people, sharing in their struggles, listening to their stories, and responding with mercy.

“In the same way, leaders must not only speak from podiums or offices but also walk with the wounded and stand with the poor,” the bishop said.

On the 5Cs, Dael said a compassionate leader listens to the cries of the poor, the displaced, the young, the marginalized, the forgotten—and even to the groaning of Mother Earth. ”Like Jesus, they act to restore dignity, heal the wounds of society, and protect the integrity of creation, especially among the broken-hearted.”

Dael said a leader with a formed and informed conscience discerns the path of truth, even when it is unpopular or difficult. He said leaders listen, more than just hear, and commit to follow the voice of truth and justice. “Such leaders resist the temptation to manipulate or compromise. Guided by faith and moral integrity, they act not for personal gain but for the common good.



Dael said a competent leader ”not only intends well but acts effectively. Their service is marked by transparency, skill, and reliability. Public trust is preserved because actions are backed by diligence, knowledge, and excellence—ensuring no one is neglected or left behind.”

On commitment, he said committed leaders “do not abandon their responsibilities in difficult times. They stand firm—defending life, protecting the vulnerable, and fulfilling their duty, even at great personal cost. Their loyalty lies not in position or privilege, but in the mission entrusted to them and the trust of the people.”

On Community or Common Good, Dael said true leadership seeks not to divide but to unite around a shared purpose—the flourishing of all.

“The common good is the aim of good governance, where decisions are made not for personal gain or narrow interests, but for the dignity and well-being of every person, especially the most vulnerable. A leader who seeks the common good transcends self-interest and governs with solidarity, inclusion, and a deep sense of justice,” he said.

He appealed to the Commission on Elections to be “vigilant guardians of democracy, impartial arbiters of disputes, and credible instruments of peace,” and to the electoral board serving in precincts to “stand firm for truth, act with impartiality, and remain patient amid pressure and complaints.”



He appealed to the military and police to remember that “no one—no matter how powerful—can compel you to commit an immoral or unlawful act.”



“As clearly stated in the PNP Operational Procedures and the AFP Code of Ethics, you are not bound to obey any order that violates justice, truth, or human dignity. Our Constitution affirms that sovereignty resides in the people, and that civilian authority is supreme over the military. Let your service reflect the true strength of our republic—rooted not in fear or force, but in the moral courage to do what is right,” the bishop said.

He also appealed to the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) and poll watchers to “serve with honesty, be alert but respectful, and remember that peace is also part of your mission” and to let their presence be “a witness to truth and a deterrent to wrongdoing.”

He appealed to candidates’ supports to remember that “true support is shown not through hostility, threats, or violence, but through respectful engagement, peaceful presence, and truthful witness” and to the candidates to “not allow desperation to lead you into violence, bribery, deception, or any act that betrays the people you hope to serve. The position you seek is not a prize to be won at all costs—it is a trust to be earned with honor and dignity.”



“The means must be as pure as the end. A victory tainted by wrongdoing is no true victory—it brings no honor and leaves nothing to be proud of,” he said, adding that the true test of leadership is not merely in winning, “but in choosing the path of justice even when it is hard.”



“Lead by example. Choose peace. Uphold truth. Honor the dignity of every Filipino,” Dael pleaded.

He also appealed to the candidates’ families, to “encourage your loved ones to stand firm in their commitment to win based on honesty, decency, and respect,” to help them “hold fast to their dignity, ensuring that their victory, when it comes, is the genuine fruit of the people’s free choice, not the result of underhanded tactics or manipulation.”

The bishop also appealed to families to “let your home be a place of empowerment, not of pressure or control. The freedom of suffrage is a sacred right of every Filipino, regardless of age, gender, or education. No one should be forced, manipulated, or silenced. Let every vote cast be an expression of conscience, not of coercion.”

“We encourage families to discern together. Talk openly about the candidates—not just their popularity or promises, but their track records, values, integrity, and capacity to serve the common good. Gather facts. Ask questions. Weigh issues through the lens of faith and moral responsibility. Then, above all, pray together.

Ask the Holy Spirit to guide your family to make a decision that reflects both reason and righteousness,” he said.

The Bishop also reminded all voters that the act of voting is not merely a civic duty but a sacred moral responsibility. “The ballot we hold in our hands tomorrow is more than paper; it is a powerful symbol of our shared dignity and the equal worth of every Filipino citizen,” he said.

“Let us reject every form of deceit, coercion, and manipulation. Let us vote not for personal gain or political favor, but with conscience, prayer, and a genuine love for the nation. In the quiet of the voting booth, no one sees us—but God does. And before Him, our choices matter,” the Bishop said. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)