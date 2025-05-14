Gov. Barbers defeats Rep. Matugas in Surigao Norte gubernatorial race

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 14 May) — Surigao del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers has secured a second term after narrowly defeating 2nd District Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas II in one of the most closely watched races across the Caraga region.

Provincial election officer Alvin Prandy Canda proclaims Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers as winner in the gubernatorial race for his second term. Photo from Gov. Lyndon Barbers FB page

Barbers garnered 173,037 votes, edging out Matugas, who received 167,234, or a difference of 5,803 votes based on results with 98.99% of the election returns counted as of 11:51 a.m. Wednesday

The margin was significantly slimmer than in 2022, when Barbers unseated Matugas’ father, former governor Francisco Matugas, by 18,116 votes.

Despite his son’s loss, the elder Matugas reclaimed the congressional seat in the 1st District, which covers Siargao Island’s seven towns. He handily beat Barbers ally, lawyer Lucille Sering, with 59,800 votes to her 35,808. Sering had also lost to the younger Matugas in the 2022 elections.

Sering is banking on a disqualification case she filed with the Commission on Elections on May 8 against both Matugases. She alleged that father and son used government resources during their campaign—specifically citing a campaign video posted on the son’s Facebook page that featured the facilities of Surigao del Norte State University (SNSU)-Del Carmen Campus in Siargao.

Sering claims the video violates the Omnibus Election Code, particularly the provision on “Abuse of State Resources.” In the video, SNSU students and teachers are seen endorsing Francisco Matugas by flashing the “number 1” sign after performing a campaign jingle, with the school’s logo and buildings in the background.

Meanwhile, Barbers’ sister-in-law Bernadette, wife of third-term Rep. Ace Barbers, won the congressional race in the 2nd District, defeating lawyer Jun Egay with 123,091 votes to the latter’s 98,639.

Barbers’ running mate, incumbent Vice Governor Geed Gokiangkee, won reelection in a landslide with 212,418 votes, trouncing challenger Bully Navarro IV who got 116,960.

In Surigao City, Mayor Paul Dumlao was reelected by a wide margin, earning 58,300 votes against former mayor Nitoy Matugas, Francisco’s younger brother, who garnered 33,304 votes. Dumlao’s running mate, former mayor Alfonso Casurra, also clinched victory with 49,095 votes over Cacel Azarcon’s 37,903. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)