FACT CHECK | There were no Pulse Asia surveys on preferred candidates for Davao and Cagayan de Oro

Facebook Page Maisug Mindanao posted a series of social media cards last Friday, May 9, 2025. The results reportedly showed most of the Dutertes leading in an alleged Pulse Asia survey in Davao City.

The page likewise posted other social media cards of alleged Pulse Asia surveys in other locations, namely Cagayan de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental, at various times of the day.

The posts are FAKE, and Pulse Asia, which has been releasing nationwide surveys for over two decades now, has officially disowned the alleged local survey in two messages sent to MindaNews Friday evening.

We are fact-checking these posts as multiple netizens (news outlets and personalities, too), shared the post or reposted the social media cards, thinking it to be true.

The Maisug Mindanao page, with around 2K followers and 442 likes as of May 10, identifies itself to be associated with Hakbang ng Maisug Mindanao.

Hakbang ng Maisug was launched in Davao City in January 2024, with former President Rodrigo Duterte attending the rally.

There is another Maisug Mindanao account, a profile with at least 6,000 followers. It’s not clear if the two accounts are related to each other.

It is not clear if the so-called Maisug Mindanao page is one of the movement’s official accounts.

According to its transparency tab, the page was created on June 28, 2024, and was once known as “BARUG -Bridging Advocates for Reform, Unity and good Governance.”

It renamed the page to Maisug Mindanao last April 22, 2025.

Pulse Asia has since released two statements on the alleged surveys.

Network. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)