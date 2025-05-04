COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 04 May) – An explosion rocked Sunday night Maguindanao del Sur’s Buluan, a town under Comelec control in the run-up to the May 12 elections, the second since April 18 but this time, in front of the residence of Hisham Nando, candidate of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) for Vice Governor.

The blast, which occurred at around 8 p.m., targeted the gate of Nando’s property in Poblacion Buluan, the same barangay where three grenades were lobbed by riding-in-tandem suspects within the town hall compound on April 18, injuring one person and damaging businesses and vehicles. The crime was caught on CCTV camera.

Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur. Map courtesy of Google

Lt. Dean Carlo Macusi, Buluan’s chief of police, confirmed the explosion while Police Regional Office of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BAR) spokesperson Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura said a hot pursuit operation is underway.

Ventura said the gate in front of Nando’s house “sustained slight damages.” The police were still investigating what exploded – a grenade or an improvised explosive device.

Nando, a key figure in the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political arm of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), was in a campaign rally in Talayan, Maguindanao del Sur, when the blast occurred.

“There was a loud explosion,” Nando stated in a phone interview, confirming the attack. “We will await the results of the investigation. I have no idea who or what could be the motive, as I have no personal grudges except for my participation in the election race.”

He assured supporters that he would not be intimidated by the incident.

Buluan was placed under Comelec control on April 15 after an increase in election-related violence in the area. Three days later, three grenades exploded in Buluan.



Buluan is the first town in Maguindanao del Sur to be placed under Comelec control and the second in the Bangsamoro region. The first town placed under Comelec control in the Bangsamoro region was Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte.

Sunday night’s attack was condemned by local leaders, including Mayor Baby Dhats Mangudadatu of Buluan town who denounced the act as a “cowardly move” and called for immediate action from law enforcement.

“We highly condemn this act. (Nando) is a peaceful man, and his platform is bringing unity to Maguindanao del Sur,” Mangudadatu declared on social media. “We will not let this crime pass.”

There are only two candidates running for Vice Governor of Maguindanao del Sur: Nando of UBJP and Datu Benzar Ampatuan, former mayor of Mamasapano town and grandson of Datu Andal Ampatuan Sr., who served as Governor of the then undivided Maguindanao.

Ampatuan is running under the Nacionalista Party. He is the running mate of Bai Mariam Mangudadatu who is seeking reelection. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)