Stay informed about the 2025 Mindanao local elections. Access downloadable candidate lists for major cities including Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, and more.​

As the 2025 Philippine midterm elections approach on May 12, voters across Mindanao are preparing to elect their local leaders.

We’ve compiled comprehensive, downloadable lists of candidates for key Mindanao cities. This resource aims to provide voters with easy access to information, ensuring informed choices at the polls.​

Note: Please ensure you have a PDF reader installed to view the downloaded files.

For real-time updates and more information on the 2025 elections, follow the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) official channels and reputable news outlets.​