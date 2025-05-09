Runners enjoy a scenic mountain view during a trail race in Malitbog, Bukidnon. Physical activities and connecting with nature can help maintain life balance and a sound mind. MindaNews file photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

(MindaNews / 9 May) – Choosing what information to receive and how to respond to it can help people protect their mental health, particularly during elections, a mental health advocate said.

“Taking care of your mental health is important especially during the election period because a healthy mind allows you to think clearly,” said Dr. Caridad Liceralde-Matalam, a contributor to Department of Health – Davao’s mental health program.

She added that when a person can think clearly, he or she is able to make sound decisions and maintain good relationships with the people around them.

She, however, emphasized that thinking clearly to participate in the elections has more to do with keeping a healthy mind rather than actually thinking.

A healthy mind, she said, enables people to manage their emotions, cope with stress and adapt to change, although she admitted this is easier said than done in the election period’s political climate.

According to DOH-Davao Center for Health Development, the amount of information from news and interactions that people consume in the days leading to the polls “can cause heightened emotions that put tension on external relationships and personal well-being.”

During the elections, information can feel overwhelming in online spaces. Taking a break from smartphone use can help ease heavy feelings. (Canva photo by Rachata Teyparsit)

“During the elections, people are also presented with an overwhelming amount of information especially in online spaces. Cyberbullying and trashposting (deliberately provocative or off-topic comments on social media designed to distract attention or derail discussion) make a quick scroll in newsfeeds easily stressful. The noise from misinformation and propaganda also contribute to the burden,” it added.

Control

Matalam said that the key is to keep things within one’s control to maintain a cool headspace and a clear mind.

“Put aside the things that are beyond your control. Instead, focus on things that you can,” she said.

“For example: bring your attention to the amount of information that you allow yourself to receive and how you respond to them. This tip can be useful especially for many people whose lifestyles are very integrated with social media where they mostly get their news and information,” she said.

“What we feed our mind results in feelings and actions. Choose what you read and listen to. Take a break from your phone every now and then and connect to nature instead,” she added.

Self-care first

Prioritizing self-care does wonders for a person, said psychologist Zander Von Baylon who works as a Chief Health Program Officer at the DOH Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center Davao.

“It maintains life balance and enables a sound mind for critical decision making,” Baylon said.

He recommended maintaining a good sleeping habit, eating healthy meals, and engaging in physical exercise.

He said activities like listening to music or reading a book and limiting exposure to social media and news can also help ease heavy feelings caused by extreme amounts of negative emotions.

It is also recommended to connect with friends and family for supportive conversations and to seek early consultation, whenever accessible, with a therapist or counselor, he said.

The National Center for Mental Health may be reached at these 24/7 crisis hotlines: 1553; 1800 1888 1553; 0919 057 1553; 0917 899 8727. (MindaNews)