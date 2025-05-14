Dimaporos continue to dominate in Lanao Norte polls

LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 14 May) — All three Dimaporo candidates for the top posts in this province dominantly won, garnering votes ranging from six to nine times against their opponents.

The winning Dimaporo family—Imelda as representative of the 1st District, son Khalid as governor, and daughter Sittie Aminah as representative of the 2nd District—with members of the Provincial Board of Canvassers during proclamation of winners on Tuesday (13 May 2025). Also in the picture is Imelda’s husband Abdullah, who served as governor and representative in the past. Photo courtesy of Lanao del Norte PIO

The Provincial Board of Canvassers (PBOC) proclaimed the winning provincial candidates Tuesday afternoon at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall in the capital town of Tubod.

Winning the gubernatorial race is Mohammad Khalid Quibranza Dimaporo (Lakas), garnering 258,853 votes against rival Sabdullah Abubacar’s (UNA) 27,883 based on the provincial certificate of canvass.

Mohammad Khalid is now on his third term as representative of the province’s 1st District. He will be going back to his previous post as governor, which he held for three terms, from 2007 to 2016.

His father, Abdullah D. Dimaporo, was also governor from 1992 to 1998. He was congressional representative of the 2nd District from 2001 to 2010, and again from 2013 to 2022.

Lanao del Norte has a total of 364,211 registered voters, with 324,218 of them casting their votes, or a turnout of 84.39 percent.

Khalid’s mother, Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo (PFP), got 111,639 votes as representative of the 1st District, while rival Joe Abbas (UNA) only had 17,311.

Imelda now swaps places with Khalid as she is the incumbent governor, holding the post since 2016. She previously held the post from 1998 to 2007. Imelda was also representative of the 1st District from 2010 to 2016.

In the race for the 2nd District, Khalid’s sister Aminah Dimaporo (Lakas) got 142,181 votes as against challenger Amer Nagamura Moner Sr.’s (UNA) 17,387. She first won the post in 2022.

The PBOC of Lanao del Norte is composed of lawyer Joseph Hamilton M. Cuevas, provincial election supervisor of the Commission on Elections; lawyer Aisa M. Barrat, clerk of court of the Regional Trial Court Branch 7; and Javy C. Vegafria, assistant schools division superintendent of the Department of Education. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)