DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / May 21) — Right in front of the giant Holcim cement plant in this city is part of the national highway that, ironically, has a lot of potholes that is causing the ire of motorists and residents.

The pothole-laden part of the highway in Barangay Ilang, Davao City, photographed on Tuesday (20 May 2025). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

The 100-meter stretch of road in Barangay Ilang, in fact, has become viral in several posts on social media since Monday.

“Atbang na gani sa pabrika’g semento, nawala na man nuon ang semento (It’s right in front of a cement plant, but looks like some concrete has disappeared),” laments motorcycle driver Binsoy Caguitla, who goes through the road when he fetches his kids from school.

“Memorize na nako ang bangag kung asa ko pirmi hapit malagpot (I’ve already memorized the hole where I usually almost got thrown away),” he added.

“Lisod kaayo, labi nag ulan. Kung magbaha na, tas dili nimo maklaro ang bangag, basig asa na ka mabulasot (It’s hard, especially when it rains. Once the road gets flooded, and you can’t see the potholes, you won’t know where you’ll fall),” seconded Jessa Miagao, a resident of Barangay Ilang who uses a pick-up truck to go from her barangay to her workplace. She said she almost had an accident going through the potholes.

Caguitla told MindaNews it was almost a year ago since the road sustained cracks and potholes “probably because of high volume of traffic” and “substandard” materials used.

Ilang barangay captain Amado Babao, in fact, raised the issue of the pothole-laden road located between Holcim Cement and freight fowarding service company Terminal Facilities and Services Corporation (TEFASCO) to the Department of Public Works and Highways, noting the “dangerously dilapidated and worn-out condition of the national highway.”

His letter, addressed to Lilibeth Sarmiento, officer-in-charge of the Davao City 3rd District Engineering Office of DPWH-XI, was posted on Facebook Monday evening.

Babao said there have been 10 recorded traffic incidents involving motorcycles, passenger jeepneys, and private vehicles from January to April 30.

“This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for repairs and improvements to ensure the safety of all road users,” he said.

DPWH-XI replied that the bumpy road will be “reconstructed and rehabilitated” with a budget of ₱31.02 million, this time using “thicker and new material,” prioritizing longevity and reducing wear and tear of the road.

DPWH-XI spokesperson Dean Ortiz told MindaNews that the construction will begin early in June and will end by the last quarter this year, or early in the first quarter of 2026.

He said the “small delay” happened because DPWH-XI waited for the clearance from the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB), which was approved on April 5, or 36 days after the original date of the start of the project, Feb. 28.

Ortiz said they were just following the guidelines set by the CTTMB as they were waiting approval for proposed traffic schemes.

He noted, too, the pre-existing condition of flooding in the area and the need to desilt and improve the drainage.

Ortiz assured that as long as weather is favorable, there should be no unnecessary problems during the construction.

But he said they may have to close one lane as they will work one lane at a time, and thus may cause traffic. “But there will be no re-routing,” Ortiz assured. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)