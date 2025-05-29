MindaNews file photo

(MindaNews / 29 May) – The provincial government of Davao del Sur has ordered the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places “to control the spread of monkeypox (mpox) and other emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases in the province.”

Executive Order No. 20, series of 2025, signed by Gov. Yvonne Cagas on Wednesday says the order covers schools, markets, public transport, churches, business establishments, healthcare facilities, and crowded outdoor areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The order came following the province’s first confirmed case of mpox in Magsaysay town.

It directed all local government units to implement surveillance, reporting and public education measures through their Health Emergency Response Teams, and to coordinate with their respective health offices for isolation, referral and contract-tracing of suspected cases.

Aside from Davao del Sur, there have been confirmed cases in Davao City, South Cotabato and Maguindanao del Norte.

Mpox, which is a viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals, exposure to bodily fluids and respiratory droplets, and contact with contaminated materials.

It was initially detected in the 1970s but only declared as a public health disease of international concern in 2024.

Symptoms of mpox include rashes or lesions on parts of the body, fever, loss of appetite, and severe fatigue. The disease is primarily transmitted through close contact. (MindaNews)