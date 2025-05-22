KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 22 May) — Health authorities in South Cotabato province warned residents over the possible surge in the cases of mpox (previously known as monkeypox) as it reported 10 confirmed infections as of Thursday, May 22.

Dr. Conrado Braña, chief of the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office. Screengrab from the South Cotabato LGU Facebook page

Dr. Conrado Braña, Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) chief, said the confirmed mpox clade II cases were from the 19 suspected infections earlier reported to the provincial epidemiology and surveillance unit by rural health units (RHUs) and hospitals in the province.

The IPHO initially reported the province’s first confirmed mpox case on April 27.

He said six suspected cases have turned out negative while three more are awaiting confirmatory test results from the Department of Health (DOH).

“Based on the trend that we’re seeing now, the infections emerged from patients with no history of travel or exposure to confirmed cases,” the official said in a press conference.

Braña said the mpox cases could still increase as reports from RHU and hospital epidemiology and surveillance units are still coming in.

But he said the detected cases are all considered mild as expected from the clade II strain and the patients have “either recovered or on the way to recovery.”

Eldon Hans Serame, IPHO health education and promotion officer, said the patients are currently undergoing proper case management and treatment based on their symptoms, which includes fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes and muscle aches.

He said extensive contact tracing efforts are ongoing for all possible close contacts of the patients.

The identified close contacts are being closely monitored and anyone who would exhibit suspected mpox symptoms will be promptly isolated and subjected to testing, Serame said.

He said they have also intensified their surveillance activities in coordination with the local government units, local hospitals and the DOH.

“We were able to immediately detect, capture and isolate suspected infections because our surveillance system in the province is very active,” he said.

Serame said they also stepped up their information and education campaigns on mpox as well as risk communication and community engagement activities in the province’s 10 towns and lone city.

Braña reiterated that mpox clade II is easier to manage as the symptoms are more visible and is not considered as severe compared to COVID-19.

“This will not be like another COVID because the people now are more aware and educated about these diseases,” he said.

Mpox, which is a viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals, exposure to bodily fluids and respiratory droplets, and contact with contaminated materials.

It was initially detected in the 1970s but only declared as a public health disease of international concern in 2024.

Braña said there is still no legally available vaccine as the DOH and the Food and Drug Administration has not yet authorized any vaccine for mpox in the country. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)

Related stories: