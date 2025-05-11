COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 11 May) — After a firefight that wounded two government soldiers, a father and daughter were injured in an explosion in Barangay Mother Poblacion in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur at around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities are still investigating cause of the explosion and the type of explosive device used and if it is election-related.

Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura, spokesperson of the Bangsamoro regional police, identified the victims as Montaser Paglas Mamaluba, 40, self-employed, and his 13-year-old daughter, Bai Julpa Kasan Mamaluba, a student. Both are residents of the barangay.

Montaser Paglas Mamaluba gets treatment for his injuries at a hospital in Shariff Aguak, Maguindnaao del Sur after he and his daughter were injured in an explosion in Barangay Mother Poblacion on Saturday night, 10 May 2025. Contributed photo

According to initial reports from the Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station (MPS), a concerned citizen alerted them on the explosion shortly after it was heard near the station. Personnel from the Shariff Aguak MPS, along with Alpha Company of the 90th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, immediately secured the scene.

The local police promptly requested the assistance of the Provincial Explosive Canine Unit (PECU) of Maguindanao to conduct a thorough post-blast investigation.

Bystanders at the scene rushed the wounded victims to the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) for treatment.

The identities of the suspect or suspects remain unknown, and the motive behind the blast is currently being investigated.

Police are also assessing potential damages to properties in the vicinity of the explosion.

‘This incident marks a concerning event in Shariff Aguak, and authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities,’ according to Ventura. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)