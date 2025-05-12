Bayan Muna calls for manual counting amid questions on ACM software

Residents wait for their turn to vote for the 2025 midterm national and local elections at the Zonta Elementary School in Davao City on Monday, 12 May 2025. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – Bayan Muna has called for a manual counting of votes cast in Monday’s midterm national and local elections to prevent the possibility of widespread fraud and voter disenfranchisement.

The group was reacting to reports that the software used for the automated counting machines (ACMs) was changed from version 3.4 that underwent local source code review and independent certification to version 3.5, which the Commission on Elections (Comelec) claimed is an updated version.

The two versions have different hash codes, Bayan Muna said.

It said the version that underwent source code review and independent certification should have been used on election day.

“In fact, the Comelec has not explained if the hash code of the updated version 3.5 matches the hash code of version 3.4 that underwent source code review and independent certification,” the statement written in Filipino added.

Former Bayan Muna representative Karlos Isagani Zarate said the shift from version 3.4 to version 3.5 “raises serious doubts about the integrity of the election process.”

Bayan Muna said that in light of reports of overvoting and undervoting and incorrect reading of votes, the Comelec should conduct manual counting in all precincts Monday, and reveal what change was made in the shift from version 3.4 to version 3.5.

Comelec should also explain the change in the hash code and in the original version of the software that was subjected to a source code review, it said.

“If the results from the machines are questionable, manual counting must be immediately implemented. Every vote is precious – dapat bilangin nang tama at makatarungan (it must be counted in a correct and just manner),” Neri Colmenares, also a former Bayan Muna lawmaker, said. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)