COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 21 May) ­— Two confirmed mpox cases have been documented by health authorities of the Bangsamoro Region, with six more suspected cases being monitored.

Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr., Minister of Health, BARMM. Photo from the Facebook page of the Office of the Health Minister

Dr. Kadil “Jojo” Sinolinding Jr., Minister of Health of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said in a video conference Wednesday morning that the two cases were documented in the municipalities of Sultan Kudarat and Datu Odin Sinsuat, both in Maguindanao del Norte.

“Aside from the two positive cases, there are six more suspected cases that we are currently monitoring,” Sinolinding said.

The Ministry of Health has not given details as to patients’ age and gender.

“This proactive surveillance is a critical step in preventing further spread and underscores the commitment of health authorities to a rapid response,” Sinolinding told reporters.

The MOH-BARMM strongly advises the public to maintain good hygiene practices, avoid close physical contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms consistent with mpox, and seek immediate medical consultation if they develop any suspicious rashes or other related symptoms.

Sinolinding said the MOH will continue to provide regular updates to the community as the situation develops.

The Department of Health, in its website, said that “common symptoms of mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions, which can last 2–4 weeks. The rashes are accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.”

It added that anyone can get mpox. It can be transmitted to humans through close, intimate contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials like used clothes or utensils, or with infected animals. Soap and water can kill the virus. When washing contaminated materials, use gloves. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)