Bangsamoro Chief Minister says SAP Lagdameo did not interfere in local polls

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 19 May) — Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua denied claims that a Palace official intervened to enable candidates of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party to win in many parts of the region, especially in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao Del Norte.

Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Adbulraof Macacua holds a post-election press briefing on Friday (17 May 2025). MindaNews photo by FERDINAND B. CABRERA

“I wish to point clearly and sincerely on this matter, not to provoke but to clarify. The claim that SAP Lagdameo ordered the restriction of voters in our province is untrue. There is no evidence that such an instruction was given, and I’ve seen nothing in his behavior to indicate any attempt to influence our democratic process,” Macacua said in a press briefing Friday night.

Macacua was alluding a statement by Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu that Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., whom he called “best friend,” performed “political maneuvering” in Mindanao, “sometimes at the cost of unity and service.”

Mangudadatu is the son of Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu and Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu, who ran for governor of Maguindanao Del Sur and Maguindanao Del Norte, respectively. Both of them lost.

Macacua said what took place in Datu Odin Sinsuat during the election was a response to the clamor of the local population.

He said the community itself had requested the presence of police officers to serve as Electoral Boards.

“With tensions rising and fears of possible violence, they wanted assurance that the election could proceed peacefully. It was about ensuring every voter felt safe enough to vote freely and without fear,” he explained.

“He (Lagdameo) has remained respectful of Bangsamoro’s autonomy throughout this process. He has shown genuine regard for our leadership and the path we are taking, always choosing to support rather than interfere,” he added.

In an interview over dzRH, Mangudadatu said internal conflicts plagued the administration-backed alliances in Mindanao.

He said efforts to unify major parties under the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) movement failed due to local political rivalries and personal interests.

The governor pointed to conflicts between Lakas-CMD and Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

“These tensions caused underperformance in national campaigns and hindered the delivery of government programs,” he said.

Mangudadatu has called for a reassessment of leadership and urged the national government to address the disconnect between local and national political agendas to fully realize the promise of Bagong Pilipinas. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)