DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 May) – Five Mindanawons – a Bishop, two historians, a writer/educator, and a journalist – and a family foundation, have been chosen by the Ateneo de Davao University for its Traditional University Awards to “celebrate individuals and organizations whose lives and work embody the values which the University seeks to instill in its students and community.”

Ateneo de Davao University. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The awards will be conferred on Koronadal Bishop Cerilo U. Casicas, Professor Rudy Buhay Rodil, Datu Michael O. Mastura, Aida Rivera-Ford, MindaNews’ Carolyn O. Arguillas, and Zuellig Family Foundation during its Special Academic Convocation in October.

According to the University Memorandum 2025-0034 issued on May 13 by ADDU President Fr. Karel San Juan, the ADDU’s Board of Trustees will confer the degree of Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa on two esteemed individuals, Professor Rudy Buhay Rodil, “for his pioneering scholarship on Mindanao history and his decades-long involvement in peace negotiations with Moro groups,” and Datu Michael O. Mastura, “for his exemplary contributions to Shariah law, legislation, and the cultural and historical recognition of the Bangsamoro people.”

Koronadal Bishop Cerilo ‘Allan’ U. Casicas, will be awarded the Archbishop Clovis Thibault Award “in recognition of his prophetic advocacy for environmental protection and the rights of indigenous peoples, particularly against large-scale mining in Mindanao.”



The Fr. Theodore Daigler Award for Mindanao Culture and Arts will be given to Ms. Aida Rivera-Ford, “whose body of work as a writer, educator, and founder of the Ford Academy of the Arts has nurtured generations of artists and elevated the cultural narrative of Mindanao.”

The Drs. Jess and Trining de la Paz Award will be conferred on the Zuellig Family Foundation “for its transformative contributions to public health systems, especially in underserved Mindanao communities,” and journalist Carolyn O. Arguillas, “not only for her leadership in peace journalism but more broadly for her holistic reportage on Mindanao.”



“Through her work with MindaNews, Ms. Arguillas has consistently provided accurate, compassionate, and critical coverage of the region’s social, political, and cultural realities—deepening public understanding and supporting peacebuilding efforts,” the ADDU announcement said.

According to the ADDU website, the Honorary Doctorate is awarded to exceptional individuals and organizations whose achievements and contributions to society reflect the highest ideals of leadership, scholarship, and service.

“By conferring this distinction, the University recognizes the recipient as a role model, inspiring students and the community to strive for the same excellence and integrity in their own lives,” it said.

The Archbishop Clovis Thibault Award is named after the Most Rev. Clovis Joseph Thibault PME, DD, the first Prelate-Ordinary of Davao (1954), first Bishop of Davao (1966), and first Archbishop of Davao (1970).

The award honors priests and religious organizations for their outstanding service to the Church. Archbishop Thibault was a missionary from Quebec, Canada, who dedicated his life to the people of Davao as a pastor, teacher, and builder. He invited the Jesuits to establish Ateneo de Davao in 1948 and played a pivotal role in establishing institutions such as the Ateneo College of Law and Caritas Davao, reflecting his deep commitment to education, justice, and welfare.

The Fr. Theodore Daigler Award for Mindanao Culture and Arts, named after the first rector of the University, “celebrates the achievements of individuals and organizations in Mindanao who have made significant contributions to the arts and culture over time.”



Fr. Daigler was a musician, historian, and pioneer who cultivated the arts and education in Mindanao, including the founding of Ateneo de Davao University.

The Drs. Jess and Trining de la Paz Award is named after Dr. Jesus de la Paz and Dr. Trinidad Conchu de la Paz, a pioneering couple in Davao’s Christian Family Movement and healthcare community. Their work in training underprivileged women as medical auxiliaries and establishing the Davao Medical School Foundation exemplifies their love for humanity and service to others.

The award “honors lay individuals and organizations whose lives reflect love and concern for their fellowmen, following the Gospel’s commandment to love one’s neighbor.” (MindaNews)