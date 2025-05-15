Another Zubiri wins Bukidnon 3rd District House seat

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 15 May) — From 1987 until 2025, four members of the Zubiri family—Jose Maria R. Zubiri Jr. and sons Juan Miguel (now a senator), Jose Maria III, and Manuel Antonio—have occupied the House seat for Bukidnon’s 3rd legislative district.

Audrey Tan-Zubiri, wife of Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, won the congressional race in Bukidnon’s 3rd District. Photo: Screenshot from Audrey Tan-Zubiri’s Facebook page

On June 30, another Zubiri, Juan Miguel’s wife Audrey Tan-Zubiri, will succeed her father-in-law as House member. She won against two relatively unknown candidates whose combined votes were only around five percent of hers.

In 2028, when Audrey finishes her term, members of the Zubiri family shall have alternately held the position for 41 successive years.

The patriarch, who served as governor from 2001-2010, vice governor from 2010-2013, and again as governor from 2013-2022, was the 3rd District representative from 1987-1998. He also represented the province in the Batasan Pambansa, the martial law era parliament, from 1984 until the ouster of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in February 1986.

Juan Miguel succeeded his father in 1998 and was reelected in 2001 and 2004. He ran for the Senate in 2007 and placed 12th in a victory marred by allegations of “dagdag-bawas” (vote padding/shaving). He resigned on August 3, 2011 owing to the election protest filed by Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, who ranked 13th in the 2007 polls, but denied the accusations of electoral fraud.

He again ran in 2013 but lost. He finally won in 2016, got reelected and became Senate President in 2022 but was replaced as head of the chamber in May 2024 by Senator Francis Escudero.

The patriarch’s eldest son, Jose Maria III, succeeded Juan Miguel as 3rd District representative starting in 2007 until 2016. Afterwards, Manuel Antonio, the second son, replaced his elder brother, was reelected in 2019 and ran for governor in 2022 but lost to former 4th District Rep. Rogelio Neil Roque. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)