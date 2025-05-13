Another Okinlay wins as mayor in Bukidnon, the third in the family

Photo from the Facebook page of Mai-Mai Okinlay

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 13 May) – It’s only a partial victory for couple Anthony and Norma Uy in Impasugong, the northern town in Bukidnon famous for its scenic Communal Ranch.

Anthony, now on his last term as mayor, ran and won as vice mayor against a lone opponent. But his wife Norma lost to Councilor Mai-Mai Okinlay in the race for mayor.

Anthony won by almost 6,000 votes against Jonathan Olana, while Norma lost by a narrow margin to Okinlay, 14,795-15,845, or just 1,050 votes.

Two other candidates for mayor got fewer than 1,000 votes in total.

These figures are taken from the results posted on https://halalanresults.abs-cbn.com/local/bukidnon/impasug-ong based on election returns transmitted from the town’s 51 clustered precincts.

Okinlay is one of the two children of the late mayor Mario Okinlay, who served as mayor from 1998 until 2007. He was succeeded by his wife Julia from 2007 until 2010. He ran again in 2010, was reelected in 2013 but was killed by New People’s Army rebels in 2014.

Anthony, the vice mayor at the time Mario died, succeeded the latter. He won as mayor in 2016 and was reelected in 2019 and 2022. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)