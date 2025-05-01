DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 1 May) — A total of 1,173 Automated Counting Machines (ACM) for the May 12 elections arrived at the Davao City Police Office Thursday morning.

Workers of F2 Logistics unload Automated Counting Machines at the Davao City Police Office, where the ACMs will be stored before they will be brought to the polling precincts. Photographed Thursday (1 May 2025) by IAN CARL ESPINOSA / MindaNews

Col. Hansel Marantan, DCPO acting city director, said earlier they were asked by the local Comelec office to store the election paraphernalia in DCPO premises because the poll body has no space big enough to accommodate the ACMs.

Of the said number, 418 ACMs will be used for the city’s first district, 385 for the second district, and 370 for the third district.

The trucks carrying the ACMs started arriving at 8:30 a.m. First to be unloaded were the machines for the first district under the supervision of first district election officer Sittie Shahane Balt.

Those for the second and third districts were expected to follow later in the day.

The ACMs will then be distributed to polling stations, with final testing and sealing scheduled from May 2 to 7.

“We will have a final testing and sealing [of the ACMs at the precincts] on May 6. We requested early delivery of the ACMs on May 5 so we can check their accuracy and preparedness,” Balt told reporters Thursday morning.

Police Regional Office – 11 spokesperson Catherine dela Rey said they will be putting at least two police officers per polling station.

Last week, Capt. Hazel Caballero-Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, said that their troops are prepared to guard the upcoming election paraphernalia to ensure that the votes of the citizens are protected. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)