BGen Leon Victor Rosete during a press conference in Camp Quintin Mericido, Davao City on Friday (2 May 2025). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 02 May) – A group is possibly behind the “false information” and “fake news” on social media that police are planning to raid properties owned by the Duterte family, BGen Leon Victor Rosete, Philippine National Police (PNP)-Region XI regional director, said in a press conference Friday at Camp Quintin Mericido here.

Rosete said that prior to the posts about the “raid”, there were posts about a supposed memorandum for police personnel to “wear something red” during the Alyansa ng Bagong Pilipinas campaign in Carmen, Davao del Norte last February 15.

There were also posts about a “manipulated” memorandum that at least 90 police officers from Davao Region will be re-assigned to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Rosete said.

Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte gathered at his residence in Luisa Subdivision, Ecoland since Wednesday night following social media posts that troops from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Special Action Force had arrived in Davao City to carry out the raids.

But Rosete said police officers went there Thursday not to conduct a raid but to check on the security in the area.

Duterte is now detained by the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands to face charges of crimes against humanity for deaths linked to his bloody “war on drugs.”

Those who shared the false information can be held legally liable, Rosete warned. He noted that the posts alleging forthcoming raids on Duterte properties were the third instance of “false information” on social media monitored by PRO-XI within two to three months.

“It’s too early to find a connection because it’s still under investigation, but it really looks like it’s just one group. Let’s see, the style is similar, all false information,” he said in Filipino.

When asked to confirm if the Duterte properties would not be raided before or during the midterm elections, Rosete said, “If there’s a violation of the law, we will conduct police operations. But if there’s none, why would we conduct police operations?”

Duterte’s son Rep. Paolo Duterte of Davao City’s 1st District condemned what he described as harassment by the CIDG targeting his family.

He said 30 CIDG and 90 SAF personnel were deployed from Luzon to Davao and hinted that their movements are being tracked.

He also accused some members of the police force of choosing money over justice and said that all involved are being closely monitored.

“You won’t be facing people with money, but people who are ready to stand their ground,” he said.

BGen Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson called the lawmaker’s claim of harassment “fake news.”

Fajardo said CIDG chief MGen Nicolas Torre denied they have ongoing operations in Davao City. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)